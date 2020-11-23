Aaraattu: Mohanlal begins shooting of B Unnikrishnan directorial; Shares on set photos

The upcoming film is being directed by B Unnikrishnan, who has earlier worked with Mohanlal for films like Mr Fraud and Villian.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has begun shooting for his upcoming film titled, Aaraattu. The actor took to social media and shared a few on-set photos as he joined the team for the shoot. Mohanlal wrote, "Joined at the sets of my new movie “ Aaraattu “ Directed by Unnikrishnan B and written by Udayakrishna." The upcoming film is being directed by B Unnikrishnan, who has earlier worked with Mohanlal for films like Mr Fraud and Villian. After wrapping up Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has moved on to his next film and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in store for them.

The upcoming crime drama Drishyam 2 is helmed by ace filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The film stars Meena in the lead role. The stunning actress Meena recently took to social media and shared a photo alongside the Malayalam megastar Mohanlal. The actress wrote, "Maintaining social distance @mohanlal #socialdistancing #inbetweenshots #drishyam2." Drishyam 2 is one of the much-anticipated films that the audience is waiting for. The makers are yet to update about the film's release date.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will also feature as the lead in the Priyadarshan directorial called Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film will feature the lead actor in the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

