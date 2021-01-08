Aaraattu: Mohanlal’s massy look in mundu takes the internet by storm as makers unveil the poster; Take a look

Taking to his Twitter space, Mohanlal shared the poster of his upcoming film Aaraattu.

Taking to his Twitter space, Mollywood megastar Mohanlal shared the poster of his upcoming film Aaraattu, where he was seen in a massy avatar with mundu and a black shirt. Soon after the poster came out, fans of the megastar took to the comments section and expressed how awestruck they are by it. It was revealed by the makers a few weeks back that the film is being shot and the megastar had also joined the sets.

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, Aaraattu is one of the highly anticipated films of Mollywood. It is expected that more details regarding the other cast members will be revealed by the makers soon. Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently shared a photo with Prithviraj while hinting that their film Empuraan’s process will be started soon and it made the fans go gaga. Prithviraj too, shared a photo with Mohanlal and hinted at the same.

Other than this, Mohanlal’s upcoming film Drishyam 2 is all set to get a direct release on the video streaming application Amazon Prime. The film has Meena as the leading lady and it was directed by Jeethu Joseph, who directed the original version too. The film’s shooting happened during the lockdown and it was wrapped up in a jiffy. The shooting of his next film with Jeethu Joseph titled Ram with Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady was halted after the pandemic broke. No further details regarding the film was updated by the makers.

Credits :Twitter

