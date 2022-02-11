Aaraattu New Poster: Mohanlal treats fans with another glimpse of his rugged avatar

As Aaraattu gets ready to hit the theatres on 18 February, superstar Mohanlal has been treating the fans with some exciting sneak peeks from his upcoming action drama. Adding to the enthusiasm, the Drishyam actor has posted another poster from the film. The poster features Mohanlal running with full zeal in a black kurta and mundu.

Before this, the actor shared a picture posing in his Aaraattu avatar. The star donned a red kurta and mundu as he posed in front of a car. Although fans have witnessed several characters of the superstar in various movies, but in this next, Mohanlal is in a never before seen avatar.

Check out the post below:

If the trailer is any hint to the film’s outlook, Mohanlal will be doing some vigorous stunts in the movie. Coming to the storyline, Mohanlal will be seeking revenge from the mafia gang in this captivating drama.

Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, Aaraattu also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika, and Rachana Narayanankutty alongside Mohanlal. While Rahul Raj has composed the music for the film, the storyline for Mohanlal’s next has been penned by Udaykrishna. Vijay Ulaganath has taken care of the cinematography.