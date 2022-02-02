Aaraattu: Trailer for Mohanlal starrer action drama to drop on February 4

Now here's good news for all Mohanlal fans. The trailer for the superstar’s action drama Aaraattu will be releasing on February 4, Friday. Making the announcement to his fans, the actor wrote, “The Official Trailer of #Aaraattu releasing on 4th February 2022 at 05:00 pm! Stay tuned!” The announcement poster for the film has Mohanlal in a black silk kurta along with a heavy gold chain.

Helmed by director B. Unnikrishnan, the film stars Mohanlal in lead. Alongside the superstar, Aaraattu also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty in pivotal roles. Rahul Raj has scored the music for the project and Vijay Ulaganath has handled the cinematography. The script for the movie has been penned by Udaykrishna.

Check out the post below:

Aaraattu is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2022. The film has received a U-certificate from the censor board . The fans are extremely excited to see the superstar in theatres.

In the meantime, the actor has some other big-budget projects lined up. He will star in filmmaker Vysakh’s next titled Monster. In the first-look poster for the project, Mohanlal is seen as a turban-clad Lucky Singh.

His other projects include director P. Anil’s patriotic drama Bharath Rathna. The film revolves around an ex-Military Intelligence Officer, who also runs a company Faizal Security Solution. The film is slated to be out in theatres on March 5. With all these interesting characters, the audiences will get to experience the superstar in all his versatility.