Aaraattu Twitter Review: Netizens hail Mohanlal's comeback action film, call it another 'blockbuster'

The much-anticipated action film of Mohanlal Araattu hit the big screen today. The film is said to have a good start as fans thronged to witness the superstar after a long time in theatres in a full action avatar. Aaraattu is expected to have a massive start at the box office and is expected to emerge as one of the biggest successes of Mohanlal's career.

As the first show of the film just completed, netizens took to Twitter and shared their reviews. Aaraattu marks the comeback of Mohanlal mass avatar and fans are enjoying it.

Fans are hailing Mohanlal's energy, high octane action scenes and of course the swag, which seems to be a visual treat. The netizens also mentioned that superstar has aced the comedy timing to perfection as well. Although the storyline is nothing new, Many have called Aaraattu has another biggest blockbuster in the actor's career.

Check out Twitter reactions here:

AR Rahman, the celebrated musician is making a cameo appearance in Aaraattu, thus making his onscreen debut in Malayalam cinema. Helmed by director B. Unnikrishnan, Aaraattu also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty in pivotal roles. Rahul Raj has scored the music for the project and Vijay Ulaganath has handled the cinematography. The script for the movie has been penned by Udaykrishna.

Also Read: Aaraattu New Poster: Mohanlal treats fans with another glimpse of his rugged avatar