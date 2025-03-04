Aaragan OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch the Tamil fantasy thriller film online
Tamil-language fantasy thriller flick Aaragan can now be streamed online on OTT. Read on for the details.
The 2024-released Tamil fantasy thriller Aaragan opened to rather mixed reviews upon its theatrical release. The movie starts with a hopeful aim to narrate a positive story of love and hardships between a couple to make a living, slowly falling into a mysterious depth of fantasy and dark secrets. The film is now available to watch on an OTT platform.
When and where to watch Aaragan
The Tamil fantasy thriller drama Aaragan is now on OTT. The announcement about its OTT release was made on the social media handles of the streaming giant Simply South. The movie will be available to stream from March 7 onwards.
However, it is not yet accessible to viewers in India. Sharing the post, they wrote, “#Aaragan, streaming on Simply South from March 7 worldwide, excluding India.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Aaragan
The film revolves around the lives of two central characters, Saravanan and Magizhnila, a couple who are in love and are bound by dire financial struggles to make their ends meet.
As Magizhnila gets a new job in a new town, the couple shifts over there. At the new place, they face challenges, hardships and hurdles from forces that are beyond their control and are, by fair, supernatural.
Cast and crew of Aaragan
Aaragan’s main cast includes actors Michael Thangadurai, Kavipriya Manoharan, Sriranjani, Kalairani and Yazar. The Tamil fantasy thriller is written and directed by Arun KR. Backed by Trending Arts Productions, its music is composed by Vivek and Jeshwanth.
