Aaranya Kaandam to Asuran; Have you watched these 10 critically acclaimed Tamil films?

From Aaranya Kaandam, Asuran to Kakka Muttai, To Let: Here are 10 must watch critically acclaimed films of Kollywood.

It won’t be an understatement to say that this is one of the best decades for Tamil cinema, as many numbers of critically acclaimed movies have come up in this decade. Right from small budget movies like Sillu Karupatti to big-budget films including Enthiran, films released in this decade have taken Tamil cinema to the next level. This decade has also seen a huge increase in the number of movie buffs, as people have started having a newfound passion for films more than ever. Here are 10 critically acclaimed Tamil films from this decade to add to your bucket list, if you have not watched these yet.

1. Aaranya Kaandam

Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Aaranya Kaandam made the headlines after CBFC recommended 52 cuts for the film and gave an A Certificate back in 2011. It is one of the first films of Tamil cinema to be of a noir genre. While it did not fetch profit at the Box Office, one can bet that it was a game-changer, as many young filmmakers started experimenting with different genres after Aaranya Kaandam.

2. Asuran

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Asuran ended the year 2019 with an unexpected impact. The film had Dhanush, Manju Warrier as the lead actors. The film was not only critically acclaimed but it also fetched huge profit at the Box Office. The film revolved around the family from the underprivileged class, who is on a run after their teenage son murders a man from an upper caste Hindu family to avenge the murder of his brother.

3. Vada Chennai

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Vada Chennai had an ensemble of including Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajessh, Andrea Jeremiah, Daniel Balaji, Samudrakani among the others. Vada Chennai is a gangster drama, which revolves around the story of a teen who lands in huge trouble for a petty mistake that he committed. The film has a nonlinear narration, which tells the story from different points of view.

4. Vikram Veda

Pushkar – Gayathri created a revolution in Tamil cinema after their critically acclaimed film Vikram Veda got released. The film had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi playing the protagonist and antagonist respectively. As the film had narrations from both their points of view, the film’s message is to look at the grays and not just black and white.

5. Pariyerum Perumal

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Pariyerum Perumal is a hard-hitting movie, which shows the raw face of casteism. The film is about an aspiring law student, whose only aim was to graduate as a lawyer and help his people. However, he gets humiliated by his classmates who are from well to do families. The film also spreads awareness about honor killings.

6. Aruvi

Directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman, Aruvi is 2017 film, having Aditi Balan as the lead actor. Aruvi is a thriller that has multiple stories unfolding as the movie progresses. Aruvi revolves around a girl who holds few employees in a TV studio as hostages at gunpoint. The film talks about a number of prominent issues like discrimination on third gender and AIDS.

7. Kaithi

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi narrates the story of a prisoner. While his only notion was to meet his daughter who is in a home, complications occur, and he lands in a situation, where he has no option but to help a few top cops. The film has Karthi as the lead actor.

8. Kakka Muttai

Directed by M Manikandan, Kakka Muttai has Aishwarya Rajessh as the lead actor. The film revolves around two kids from a slum, whose only aim is to eat a pizza. They work hard and commit some petty crimes to earn enough money to buy a pizza. When they earn enough money to buy a pizza, things get complicated and they land in trouble.

9. To Let

To Let is a powerful movie with discreet messages that one should not miss. The film stars Santhosh Sreeram, Sheela Raj Kumar and Dharun Bala and has been directed by Chezhiyan. To Let is the story of a lower-middle-class family, who struggles to find a home for rent. With realistic dialogues and subtle narration of casteism, To Let is one of the best movies of the decade.

10. Jigarthanda

Jigarthanda was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it had Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon in lead roles. The film is about the journey of an aspiring filmmaker, who enters the world of gangsters in order to get inspiration for his film. His transformation from an amateur filmmaker to a deadly gangster is truly unmissable.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×