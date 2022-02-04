Aarattu Trailer: Mohanlal's never-seen-before mass avatar is engaging & full of action

The highly anticipated trailer of Mohanlal starrer Aaraattu is out. Mohanlal, took to social media and shared man the promising trailer and it the superstar in his ultimate mass avatar. The never seen before avatar of the actor has set internet fire.

The trailer shows various high octane action sequences as Mohanlal single-handedly takes on a mafia gang, providing an 'edge of a seat' entertainment dose.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Aaraattu. The movie features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan.