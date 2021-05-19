Aarkkariyam Movie Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Parvathy and Biju Menon starrer
Aarkkariyam, the directorial debut of cinematographer Sanu John Varghese starring Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharaf U Dheen in the lead roles is out. The film was released in theatres on the 1st of April and now it is out on 6 OTT platforms. The theatrical release had received a massive positive response for its fine crafting. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Covid 19 pandemic situation, making it more relatable to the audience.
The first reviews of the film are out after its OTT release. One of the Twitter users wrote, "It is Simple, Cunning and Beautiful..All the Characters lived their roles. What an incredible Perfo from #BijuMenon #Sharafudheen was too good Ok handClapping hands sign @parvatweets as always..@SJVarughese Neat & Perfect Direction." Aarkkariyam movie is getting a good response on social media and the audience is enjoying the film at the comfort of their homes.
Take a look:
21/2021#Aarkkariyam
It is Simple,Cunning and Beautiful..All the Characters lived their roles
What an incredible Perfo from #BijuMenon #Sharafudheen was too good @parvatweets as always @SJVarughese Neat & Perfect Direction
My Rating : 4/5@PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/HCPlPHzWXB
— ᴀʟɪᴍ ꜱʜᴀɴ (@AlimShan_) May 19, 2021
#Aarkkariyam
A simple light hearted drama with an intense burden of truth..
A lot higher than d expectations ... @parvatweets #BijuMenon #Sharafudheen @talkaashiq
In @PrimeVideoIN
— Arun Bhaskaran (@barunnair) May 19, 2021
@arunjei watched #Aarkkariyam could have brought in more clarity on Augustine
— Rohan Gowda (@rohangowda) May 19, 2021
Biju Menon #Aarkkariyam Streaming On Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/eK20okGyBu
— Rahul Shaji Rj (@Rahulrj_offl) May 19, 2021
It's really slow paced film , how far it will be work for all kind of audience
— arunprasad (@Cinephile05) May 19, 2021
Aarkkariyam, the movie I have co-written, is now on Prime Video!https://t.co/yASibxc6l7
— Arun Janardhanan (@arunjei) May 19, 2021
#Aarkkariyam is subtle, surprising and beautiful. #SanuJohnVarughese #BijuMenon #Sharafudheen @parvatweets #AmazonPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/E8QUbYnaPQ
— Kannurian (@kannurian_) May 19, 2021
Aarkkariyam is produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq Abu under the banner of Moonshot entertainments and OPM Dream Mill Cinemas. The songs ‘Chiramabhayamee’ and 'Doore Mari' have also received a lot of appreciation and applause.
Mahesh Narayanan has done editing for the movie and is penned by Sanu John Varughese, Rajesh Ravi, and Arun Janardhanan. Cinematography is by G Sreenivas Reddy and the original background score is composed and performed by the nationally and internationally renowned musician Sanjay Divecha.
