Aaromaley OTT release date announced: When and where to watch the Kishen Das–Sivathmika Rajasekhar romance online

The Tamil romantic drama Aaromaley, which released in theatres on November 7, 2025, is now set for its digital premiere. After a modest run at the box office, the film is gearing up for its second phase on OTT. Jio Hotstar has officially confirmed that Aaromaley will begin streaming on December 12, 2025, creating excitement among fans who missed it in cinemas.

Aaromaley to stream in five languages

Directed by Sarang Thiyaku, Aaromaley stars Kishen Das, Sivathmika Rajasekhar, and Harshad Khan in lead roles. The film gained attention among young viewers for its refreshing love story, simple dialogues, and relatable characters. The supporting cast includes Mega Akash, VTV Ganesh, Namrita MV, and Harshath Khan, who added to the film’s easy-going charm.

Jio Hotstar, which acquired the digital rights, announced the streaming date along with the update that the film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, expanding its reach to a wider audience. The platform promoted the film with the line: “Fall in love. Laugh out loud…” hoping to draw viewers who enjoy light-hearted romantic dramas.

Here’s what to expect from the OTT release

Although Aaromaley did not meet expectations during its theatrical release, the team is confident that the movie will discover a bigger audience online. Lead actor Kishen Das shared his excitement on Instagram, calling Aaromaley a “very, very special film” and assured viewers that it is a story that will “please everyone.”

Kishen, known for films like Tharunam, is currently working on new projects including Eerapadham Kaatru Mazhai. Co-star Sivathmika Rajasekhar also drew attention for her natural performance, contributing to the film’s growing interest ahead of its OTT arrival.

The music of Aaromaley is composed by Sidhu Kumar, with lyrics written by Mohan Rajan, Vishnu Edavan, and MUVI. The songs became one of the highlights of the film and helped build an emotional connection with younger audiences. The movie is produced by Mini Studio LLP.

With the film now heading to OTT, viewers who enjoy soft romantic dramas, heartfelt music, and simple storytelling may find it appealing. The multilingual release further increases its chances of reaching new audiences across regions.

