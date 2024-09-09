Aarti DELETES photos with Jayam Ravi and kids from Instagram as Ponniyin Selvan actor announces divorce
Aarti deletes all the photos with Jayam Ravi as actor announces divorce on social media with a long statement.
Jayam Ravi and wife Aarti are finally calling it quits on their married life which began back in 2009. Now, the soon-to-be ex-wife has removed all the images with the actor from her official Instagram handle including ones with her children.
The actor himself made the divorce announcement through an official statement issued earlier.