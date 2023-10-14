Aarti Ravi and Jayam Ravi shares heartwarming lounging moments on Instagram

Aarti Ravi, the wife of actor Jayam Ravi, recently took to her Instagram to share a series of heartwarming pictures, capturing beautiful moments with her husband. Their chemistry and love shine through in these candid snapshots.

In the delightful pictures shared on Instagram, Aarti Ravi is seen wearing a charming floral frock, while Jayam Ravi looks dapper in a stylish grey t-shirt paired with sunglasses. A standout feature is Aarti's tattoo, gracefully showcased in the photos. The backdrop of a flower vase on a table adds a touch of elegance to the visuals.

The caption for the Instagram post reads, "It's always better when we're together..." - a simple yet heartfelt expression of their love.

Aarti Ravi's Social Responsibility

During the pandemic, Aarti used her influence to promote small businesses, recognizing the struggles they faced due to the pandemic's impact. She championed local businesses run by women, shedding light on their endeavors and providing a platform they might not have otherwise had.

Aarti is also the ambassador for Rise4Girl, a noble initiative in which she sponsors the education of girls who lack the means to do so themselves. Her dedication to supporting worthy causes showcases her commitment to making a difference.

On the Professional Front

Jayam Ravi was last seen in director I. Ahmed’s exciting project Iraivan, marks their fourth collaboration. The film features Nayanthara as the female lead, reuniting with Jayam Ravi after their 2016 film Thani Oruvan. The music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Notably, Iraivan was released on September 28th. Additionally, they are set to work together in a film titled Jana Gana Mana, which was temporarily halted due to the pandemic but has since resumed.

