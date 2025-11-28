Aaryan Movie Review: Vishnu Vishal starrer is a redundant crime thriller that fails to remain entertaining

Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles, released in theaters on October 31, 2025. Directed by debutant Praveen K, the movie is now available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

If you're interested in watching this crime action thriller over the weekend, here's the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Aaryan follows the story of an unsuccessful writer who hijacks a live television show and shocks viewers by announcing that he has pre-planned a series of murders over five days, with each victim being responsible for the next murder. Each victim is revealed only an hour before the crime takes place, leaving the police completely dumbfounded.

As the sensational case takes center stage, DCP Nambi, who is dealing with a divorce, must race against time to solve it. Amidst escalating tension, the story focuses on whether the officer manages to uncover the truth and deliver justice.

The Good

Aaryan, even though it is a somewhat redundant and lazy crime action thriller, presents a strong premise with an interesting plot. The movie transitions into a cat-and-mouse chase that remains moderately entertaining.

While most mystery films focus on who is behind the crime, Aaryan instead explores the what and why of the story. However, some elements fail to land despite showing potential.

Although Vishnu Vishal's characterization never quite makes him a protagonist worth rooting for, Selvaraghavan as Azhagar shows promise, even within a convoluted screenplay.

With passable music by Ghibran, the movie still leaves much to be desired in terms of storytelling. The action choreography and visuals are occasionally impressive.

The Bad

Aaryan is a frustrating watch that compels viewers to continue only out of curiosity as each moment passes. The movie fails to address its plot holes, ultimately becoming a product of poor execution.

After the first few minutes, the film goes completely downhill, making one wonder how such ideas get approved by actors and producers-especially when the lead actor is also the producer. While certain moments show promise, the sense of morality and the motive behind the crimes come across as ridiculous.

The weakest aspect of the writing is the characterization of Vishnu Vishal's police officer. He is portrayed as the worst possible person to handle a crime investigation, often appearing redundant and clueless.

Every time the officer encounters a new twist while trying to nab the villain, he fails miserably, leaving viewers questioning his purpose and the makers' choice to write a character like him.

Although the concept showed promise, the poor writing and technical shortcomings ultimately let the film down, with the climax proving to be not worth the investment of time.

The Performances

Despite having limited material to work with, Vishnu Vishal tries his best to elevate the character. However, with such weak writing, there is only so much he can do.

Selvaraghavan manages to hold the fort for much of the film, even though the narrative eventually falls apart.

The Verdict

Aaryan is a crime action thriller that displays potential but ultimately unravels, offering entertainment only in scattered moments. If this genre appeals to you, it may still be worth a watch.

