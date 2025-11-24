Aaryan OTT Release: When and where to watch Vishnu Vishal’s action crime thriller online

Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 31, 2025. Almost a month after its theatrical debut, the movie is now all set to premiere on OTT this week. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Aaryan

Aaryan is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Netflix and will begin streaming on November 28, 2025. The official update was shared by the platform via its social media handle, which read, “Oru writer oda next masterpiece oru crime ah irundha? (What if a writer’s next masterpiece is a crime?) Watch Aaryan on Netflix, out 28 November.”

See the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Aaryan

Aaryan narrates the story of a struggling writer who hijacks a live TV show and announces to the world that he is set to commit a series of crimes across the city. He reveals that he has planned five different events with five different victims, calling it his greatest "masterpiece."

However, the twist is that each victim's name will only be revealed an hour before the crime is committed. With time running out, DCP Arivudai Nambi, the officer investigating the case, must rely on his sharp instincts and skills to prevent the crimes and save the victims before it's too late.

Whether the officer succeeds in stopping the deranged writer's plans forms the main conflict of the movie.

Cast and crew of Aaryan

Aaryan stars Vishnu Vishal in the lead role. Apart from the Gatta Kusthi actor, the film also features Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, Maanasa Choudhary, Taarak Ponnappa, “Raja Rani” Pandian, Maala Parvathi, Abhishek Joseph George, S. Jeeva, Chandru BCS, and many others in key roles.

Directed by debutant Praveen K, the film is co-written by him along with Manu Anand. Produced by Vishnu Vishal under the Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner, the movie features musical tracks and background scores composed by Ghibran Vaibodha.

Harish Kannan handled the cinematography, while San Lokesh served as the editor.

Vishnu Vishal’s next

Vishnu Vishal is next set to appear in a lead role in the movie Irandu Vaanam, co-starring Mamitha Baiju. Additionally, the Ratsasan actor also has Gatta Kusthi 2 in the pipeline, where he will reunite with Aishwarya Lekshmi.

