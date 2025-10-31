Aaryan Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you’re planning to watch Vishnu Vishal starrer crime thriller

Aaryan, starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 31, 2025. Directed by Praveen K, the movie is a crime thriller, and here's what netizens had to say after watching it on the big screen.

Aaryan Twitter Review

Reflecting on the experience, a user on X (formerly Twitter) mentioned that Aaryan deserved a rating of 4 out of 5, describing it as a new kind of crime thriller with superb performances by Vishnu Vishal, the titular character Aaryan, and Selvaraghavan.

The user added that the second half was extremely fast-paced, the climax was emotionally touching and Ghibran's background score was outstanding, calling the film “worth watching.”

Another netizen remarked that the film featured an unusual plot with layered and sharp writing backed by emotions, making it almost gripping throughout. The user noted that while the movie had everything, it lacked a final touch of perfection, but still described it as another well-made classic thriller from Vishnu Vishal.

However, a third user criticized the film, calling Aaryan a poor serial killer drama and a waste of time, giving it a rating of 2 out of 5.

More about Aaryan

Aaryan is a crime thriller starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role. The story follows a police officer who is on the hunt for a writer who publicly announces his intention to commit the perfect crime and then embarks on a killing spree.

What follows is a gripping cat-and-mouse chase as the officer races against time to catch the culprit before it's too late.

Apart from the Ratsasan actor, the film features Shraddha Srinath, Selvaraghavan, Maanasa Choudhary, Karunakaran, Tarak Ponnappa, Sai Ronak, Maala Parvathi, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Praveen K, the movie was bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal himself, with musical tracks and background scores composed by Ghibran. Harish Kannan handled the cinematography and San Lokesh served as editor.

Looking ahead, Vishnu Vishal is expected to return to the big screen with his upcoming film Irandu Vaanam, directed by Ram Kumar and co-starring Mamitha Baiju. Moreover, he also has projects like Gatta Kusthi 2 and Mohandas lined up.

