Aasha OTT Release: When and where to watch Urvashi, Joju George starrer mystery drama online

Aasha, starring Urvashi, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, was released in theaters on September 11, 2026. Now, the film is all set to begin streaming online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Aasha

Aasha is set to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming on October 16, 2026. The official update was shared by the team on social media. Sharing the post, the team wrote, “Three acclaimed performers come together in Aasha, a story rooted in family and relationships.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Aasha

The film follows Aasha, a widowed mother who lives with her younger daughter, Anagha, while their new home is under construction. Haunted by personal trauma and severe insomnia, Aasha has become paranoid, controlling, and quick to pick fights.

One night, a minor road accident brings her into conflict with Jeemon, a volatile truck driver. When Jeemon later appears to intimidate her family, Aasha becomes convinced that he is behind Anagha’s sudden accident. Driven by fear and desperation, she abducts Jeemon and locks him inside her unfinished house.

As Aasha attempts to cover up her actions, the situation turns deadly. However, she eventually discovers that Jeemon had nothing to do with her daughter’s accident. Trapped by her own paranoia and the consequences of her actions, Aasha remains stubborn and refuses to acknowledge her mistakes. How she confronts the devastating consequences of her actions is explored throughout the entire film.

Cast and crew of Aasha

Aasha stars Urvashi , Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. Apart from the main cast, the movie has Lakshmi Menon, Bhagyalakshmi, Joju George, Ajayan Adat, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Alexander Prasanth, and more in key roles.

Directed by Safar Sanal, the film was written by Joju George , Ramesh Girija, and Safar Sanal. Produced by Vinayaka Ajith, the film had Midhun Mukundan and Govind Vasantha compose the music. Madhu Neelakandan served as the cinematographer, with Shan Mohammed handling the editing.

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