Aasha Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Urvashi and Joju George’s mystery drama film

Aasha, starring Urvashi, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, was released in theaters on September 11, 2026. Directed by Safar Sanal, here’s what netizens have to say about the mystery drama film.

Aasha Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user described Aasha as a good watch with engaging content, praising the entire crew for their performances and particularly highlighting Urvashi’s acting.

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Another netizen noted that Urvashi ’s character becomes clear within the first 10 minutes and praised the way she carries the entire movie. The viewer also called her a legendary performer and said her performance was difficult to put into words.

A third netizen described Aasha as an engaging psychological thriller anchored by Urvashi’s stellar performance. The viewer also praised the film’s balance of emotion, sound, and visuals, calling it a worthwhile watch and a treat for Malayalam movie enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, a fourth viewer said that Aasha appeared to have started with the idea of a short film that was extended to two hours. The viewer felt that the premise was exciting and that the thriller elements worked particularly well in the first half, largely due to Urvashi’s terrific performance.

However, they felt the second half was weaker, citing repetitive scenes, a lack of logic, and a disappointing climax. The viewer also praised Joju and Aishwarya Lekshmi for their supporting performances.

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Here are the reactions:

Aasha follows a fiercely protective single mother whose life takes an unexpected turn after a minor road accident involving the volatile Jeemon. Refusing to back down, Aasha pursues the matter, triggering a bitter confrontation that soon threatens to engulf her family. As tensions escalate, her younger daughter Anakha is drawn into the fallout, forcing Aasha to confront how her own rigid choices and unresolved past have set off a dangerous chain of events.

The film stars Urvashi, Joju George , and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, with Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Ramesh Girija, Alexander Prasanth, and others in key roles. Directed by Safar Sanal, the movie is written by Joju George and Ramesh Girija.

Produced by Vinayaka Ajith, the film features compositions and background scores by Govind Vasanth. Madhu Neelakandan serves as the cinematographer, while Shan Mohammed handles the editing.

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