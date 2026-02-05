Aashaan Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Indrans starrer comedy drama in theaters

Aashaan, starring Indrans in the lead role, was released in theaters on February 5, 2026. Directed by Johnpaul George, the movie has Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil fame Joemon Jyothir as the co-lead. If you’re planning to watch the film in theaters this week, here is what netizens have to say.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) said that they had watched Aashaan and felt it featured peak Indrans in an otherwise average film. The user added that Joemon and Shobi Thilakan delivered strong performances and praised the visuals and colour grading, though they felt the editing was abrupt. They also appreciated the songs but criticised the script, calling it the film’s biggest weakness.

According to the user, the second half was long and boring, and while the film’s experimental nature worked in parts, the climax failed to create an impact comparable to Guppy and Ambili. The user rated the film 2 out of 5.

Another netizen wrote that Aashaan had a long and melodramatic second half, which made it an average watch overall and nothing more. The user noted that Indrans and Joemon were the heart and soul of the film, along with its music. However, they added that, considering the director’s previous works, the film felt like a step down in terms of emotional grip and overall balance.

A third user wrote that Aashaan was a good film and praised Johnpaul for a job well done. The user highlighted Indrans as the standout performer and the soul of the movie, while also appreciating Jyothir’s performance.

The netizen also noted that the film was neither a typical entertainer nor a feel-good movie but fell somewhere in between. The user felt that some portions toward the climax could have been trimmed and concluded that it was a good attempt overall, rating the film 3 out of 5.

Aashaan is a movie-in-a-movie concept film that explores a group of cinephiles who attempt to follow their dreams, serving as a love letter to cinema. The flick narrates the story of two wide-eyed dreamers existing in two starkly different phases of life, serving as a meta exercise about the many vibrant aspects that go into the making of a movie.

Apart from Indrans and Joemon Jyothir, the film has Shobi Thilakan, Bibin Perumbilli, Appunni Sasi, Abin Bino, and more in key roles.

