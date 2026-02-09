Aavesham 2 Update: Fahadh Faasil reveals sequel out in 2027 or 2028; Actor to play villain in Mammootty's Patriot

Over the years, Fahadh Faasil has joined the list of best performers in the South Indian film industry. The actor often juggles between Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, giving some memorable performances. Among them is his 2024 action-comedy movie, Aavesham. At an event, the actor spilled the beans about the sequel. Faasil also revealed that he’s playing a villain in Mammootty's Patriot. Read on!

Aavesham 2 in the offing, confirms Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil’s portrayal of gangster Ranjith Gangadharan (Ranga) in director Jithu Madhavan’s Aavesham helped him reclaim his spot as an ace actor. Since the mass entertainer became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year, the audience has been eagerly waiting for its sequel.

‘Is Aavesham 2 happening?’ This burning question has been on the lips of all his fans. Hence, the actor was quick to reveal that the movie is indeed happening. Nodding his head in a ‘yes’, Faasil said at a recent event, “There might not be an announcement about this. Of course, we do have the Aaveshams. Wherever you go, people ask when is that? Hopefully 27 or 28.”

In the same viral clip, the actor also spilled the beans about his character in director Mahesh Narayanan’s awaited thriller Patriot. When quizzed on how he balances movies across the Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industry, the actor expressed, “I don’t know how to say it. It’s mostly because of the directors that work with me, and also, as a villain in Patriot.”

Fahadh Faasil’s Patriot also stars Mohanlal and Mammootty playing key roles. They are joined by Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy. The upcoming actioner is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on April 23, 2026.

A couple of hours ago, the maker dropped an inside video to announce that Mohanlal has completed dubbing for Patriot. “Some voices do not just speak, they define moments,” they stated in the captions.

As for Aavesham, it’s a comic caper with eye-popping action sequences. In the movie, Fahadh Faasil plays the role of a gangster based in Bengaluru.

