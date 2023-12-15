Aavesham First Look OUT: Fahadh Faasil embraces all-white goon avatar in first glimpse from Romancham spin-off

The makers of the Malayalam film Aavesham directed by Romancham fame director Jithu Madhavan featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role have dropped the first look from the film.

The film is said to feature the story of a local goon who enters a college to help some students who are fed up with the atrocities they have to endure by the seniors in their college. The film is slated to release on 11th April, 2024.

Check out the first look of Aavesham

The look from Aavesham features loads of people having a drinking party in a festive mood where they seem to pick up and throw Fahadh’s character into the air with joy.

The film is bankrolled by director Anwar Rasheed’s production company Anwar Rasheed Entertainments also has Nazriya Nazim as the co-producer. According to actor Chemban Vinod in an earlier interview, it was revealed that the film is a spin-off of his character from Romancham which is called Sayeed.

The film’s premise takes place in the character’s younger years when he creates a ruckus in the college in Bengaluru. The film is said to be based on a real-life incident that took place in the life of director Jithu Madhavan while he was studying in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, Fahadh’s look from Aavesham features a menacing look with a full white getup, a dark pair of sunglasses, and a long handle-bar mustache extenuating his massive demeanor.

The film also has a creative and talented technical crew consisting of Sameer Thahir as the cinematographer Sushin Shyam handling the music and Vivek Harshan editing the film.

Fahadh Faasil’s Workfront

Fahadh Faasil, the leading actor in Malayalam cinema is also making waves across all other languages right now. The actor was seen this year in two Malayalam films called Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum directed by veteran Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikad’s son Akhil Sathyan in his debut directorial.

Thereafter, the actor was seen in the film Dhoomam directed by Kannada director Pawan Kumar who is known for his work in Lucia. Moreover, Fahadh Faasil also became the talk of the town with his performance in the Mari Selvaraj directorial film Maamannan featuring Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin which also became the last acting film for the latter before venturing into politics full-time.

The actor is set to star in several films for the year 2024 which includes Aavesham, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, a Malayalam film called Hanuman Gear, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and is also rumored to be part of director Alphonse Puthren’s much-awaited film Paatu.

