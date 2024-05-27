Aavesham’s Fahadh Faasil was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41; here’s everything you need to know about it

Fahadh Faasil, the talented actor who has been creating a lot of excitement with his movie Aavesham and is all set to entertain us with Pushpa 2: The Rule, has shared a personal revelation. During a special event at Peace Valley School in Kothamangalam, Fahadh opened up about being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) when he was 41 years old.

The school's main focus is on helping children with disabilities, which prompted the actor to share some personal information. According to OnManorama, the actor said, “While walking through the premises of the school, I inquired whether it's easy to cure ADHD.” He was informed that early diagnosis could lead to better management. Fahadh also asked if it could be cured at the age of 41, which was when he received his clinical diagnosis.

Fahadh Faasil is famously known for being quite private about his personal life and often avoids social gatherings. However, the actor's recent disclosure about his mental health can have a positive impact on raising awareness and improving people's understanding of individuals with different abilities.

ADHD, also known as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is a long-term condition that is frequently identified in children and can persist into adulthood. This condition is characterized by challenges in paying attention, hyperactivity, being easily distracted, and acting impulsively. It can also have an impact on self-esteem, relationships, and performance at school or work. In many cases, ADHD is managed through medication and therapy sessions.

Many Hollywood actors like Ryan Gosling, Emma Watson, Justin Timberlake, and more have also been diagnosed with the condition.

Fahadh Faasil’s work front

Fahadh Faasil was last seen on the silver screen with his blockbuster hit movie, Aavesham directed by Jithu Madhavan. The movie featured the actor in a wild and chaotic role of a gangster Ranga and received huge praise from the audience and critics.

The actor is all set to take on the pivotal role in the highly anticipated movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun. He will be reprising his role as the antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Fans can mark their calendars as the film is scheduled to hit the big screens starting on August 15, 2024.

