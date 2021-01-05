Aayirathil Oruvan 2: Dhanush to play the boy who escaped with Karthi in the original version?

It was announced last week by Selvaraghavan that he will be directing Aayirathil Oruvan's second part with Dhanush as the lead actor and the film will hit the big screens in 2024.

It was announced last week that the cult classic film Aayirathil Oruvan will get a sequel with Dhanush in the lead role and it will be directed by Selvaraghavan. While the makers have not yet revealed any more details regarding the film and its cast and crew, Dhanush’s role in the film is being anticipated widely.

The film’s original version revolved around an archaeologist, a government official and a travel guide, who were on a quest. During their exploration in a forest, they get trapped in a place with people who fled from the mainland during the Chola Kingdom. Reema Sen was seen as a cold blooded villain in the film, while Radhakrishnan Parthiban played a crucial role. Apparently, the sequel will be about the only surviving child from the Cholas, who was later fostered by Karthi in the original version. It is anticipated that Dhanush will be playing the role of the boy.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan shared on his Twitter space, a photo of himself while revealing that the shooting of his next yet to be titled film with Dhanush. Other than these, Dhanush has a line up of films in his kitty including Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram, Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, Karthick Naren’s upcoming yet to be titled flick in which he will share the screen space with Malavika Mohanan. It was recently announced that Dhanush will be playing a key role in the Hollywood film The Gray Man.

Credits :Times Of India

