Abhaya Hiranmayi blamed for separating Gopi Sundar from his wife and kids; Here's how she replied to a troll

Abhaya was unaffected by any kind of trolling or criticism for her decisions in personal life and replied to a troll politely.

Earlier this year, singer Abhaya Hiranmayi opened up about her live-in-relationship with music director Gopi Sundar and the news took social media by storm. Since then, she has been sharing adorable videos and photos of them together on social media. Well, Abhaya is super active on social media and like a lot of other celebrity, she also got trolled over her live-in-relationship with Gopi Sundar. The singer shared a birthday post for a friend Drupad Gopi on Instagram. She captioned it, "Happiest birthday to the favourite man of mine ! U are the best man I cud ever ask for ! Love u."

One of the Instagram users commented on the same post: "Slowly u will spoil his life also like how to spoil gopi sundars life by separating him from his wife and kids." Well, Abhaya was unaffected by any kind of trolling or criticism for her decisions in personal life. She responded to the comment with "ok" followed by a thumbs-up emoticon. However, the trolling did not stop there and despite that, the singer kept calm and responded, "wowwww..actually whatz your problem ???."

Earlier this year in her long post, Abhaya said that she can't run away and hide the fact she is in a relationship with Gopi Sundar. She also wrote that she is not afraid of judgements. "I am tired of running away,can’t b scared anymore ... So the judgement is open on my page and @gopisundar__official Page. Letz see your pongala" hehere or my pongala" on Attukal is better. Will pray for everyone."

