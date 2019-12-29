Abhaya Hiranmayi singing with her boyfriend Gopi Sundar in this cute video is setting major relationship goals

Abhaya Hiranmayi and Gopi Sundar are setting major relationship goals with their latest video. Abhaya took to Instagram and shared a video of her singing while she is sitting beside her boyfriend. Check out the video below.

Famous South singer Abhaya Hiranmayi and music director Gopi Sundar are setting major relationship goals with their latest video. Abhaya took to Instagram and shared a video of her singing while she is sitting beside her boyfriend. The singer singing to the beats of her boyfriend Gopi Sundar is too cute for words. The way they look at each other while they enjoy music only proves the couple is going strong in their relationship with each passing day. Taking to social media, Abhaya Hiranmayi wrote, "with my Christmas papaaa ...Our chummaaa Chummaaa time."

Abhaya Hiranmayi and Gopi Sundar have been in a live-in relationship for nine years now. The couple never fails to grab our attention with their cute social media PDA. The couple has been giving us major relationship goals by sharing adorable moments of each other on social media. Don't they look stunning together? Abhaya revealed about her relationship earlier this year on Valentine's Day. 2008 to 2019...,...I never came open about my relationship status even though we publicly appear many times. Yes I am in a relationship with a married man (who is legally trapped in a marriage) and living together for 8 years,” Abhaya wrote on her Facebook post.



View this post on Instagram with my Christmas papaaa ... Our chummaaa Chummaaa time ...#takadimitha #wearesundars#love#musicians#iknowhim#mridangamartist #tablaplayer @gopisundar__official A post shared by Abhaya Hiranmayi (@abhayahiranmayi) on Dec 27, 2019 at 9:16am PST

Abhaya Hiranmayi recently met Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind along with her boyfriend Gopi. The beautiful singer shared a picture on Instagram along with a long note that read, "Yes his son is a superstar and he is One of the greatest producer of Telugu and Hindi ,the most respected @itsalluaravind garu.but this man is an epitome of simplicity We are always indebted to your love and caring ..sir and we love u a lot it’s our honour and privilege to work with @geethaarts for the 5th time Bunny vasu thankyou soo much@allusirish absolute pleasure and happiness to meet u."

