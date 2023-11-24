Abhirami and Kamal Haasan to reunite after 20 years for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life?

Ever since its announcement, Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film with Kamal Haasan, titled Thug Life, has been creating a lot of hype. The film marks the duo’s reunion for the first time after the 1987 gangster film Nayakan.

Earlier this month, the makers of the film had released the title release video, coinciding with Kamal Haasan’s birthday. They had also announced the primary cast of the film. In the latest update, it is being rumored that actress Abhirami has joined the cast of the film as well, This would mark her second collaboration with Kamal Haasan, after the 2004 blockbuster film Virumaandi. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

Virumaandi is a 2004 action drama film that was helmed by Kamal Haasan. The film featured the Vikram actor in the lead role, and followed the tale of two prison inmates' recollection of their lives, how they ended up in prison, and how they feel about the direction that their lives had taken. The film followed the narrative of the Rashomon effect, based on the 1950 film Rashomon by Akira Kurosawa.

The music for the film has been composed by Ilayaraja. The film was a blockbuster success, and has even developed a cult fan-following over time. In fact, it has also inspired filmmakers like Vetrimaaran and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

As mentioned, Thug Life is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Jayam Ravi, The music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, and the action choreography will be done by Anbariv masters. Veteran cinematographer Ravi K Chandran cranks the camera for the film, and Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing.

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the much awaited sequel of the 1996 film Indian 2, helmed by Shankar. The film features an ensemble cast including Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kajal Aggarwal, Sidharth, and many more in prominent roles. It is reported that the film will be released in two parts, with the first part coming out in May next year. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from that, the actor also has the science fiction film Kaloki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin, as well as a project with H. Vinoth, tentatively titled KH233.

As for Abhirami, she was last seen in the Malayalam crime- thriller film Garudan, which features Suresh Gopi in the lead role. The film is helmed by debutant Arun Varma, and is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film also features an ensemble cast including Biju Menon, Siddique, Jagadeesh, Dileesh Pothan, and more.

