Abhishek Ambareesh gets engaged to Aviva Bidapa: Yash and Radhika Pandit attend to bless the couple; SEE PIC
Take a look at the star-studded engagement bash of actor Abhishek Ambareesh with Aviva Bidapa.
Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh is all set to embark on a new journey professionally as he recently got engaged to his entrepreneur lady love Aviva Bidapa. The couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and family in attendance, including Yash and Radhika Pandit. Despite it being a hush-hush affair, glimpses from the engagement ceremony surfaced on social media. In the viral footage, the soon-to-be-married couple was seen posing in stunning traditional attire for the special occasion.
Abhishek Ambareesh opted for a golden and white kurta-pajama, and complimenting him, Aviva Bidapa looked pretty in a pink silk saree, along with an intricate designer blouse. The lovebirds were all smiles as they made their relationship official. After the ring ceremony, the groom planted a loving kiss on the cheeks of the bride-to-be, making her blush.The video of the ceremony is receiving a lot of love from the netizens.
Check out the picture below:
For those who do not know, Abhishek Ambareesh is the son of Ambareesh, a former member of the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, his mother, Sumalatha Ambareesh is also an actress and a member of the Parliament. On the other hand, Aviva Bidapa's father, Prasad Bidapa is a well-known stylist and choreographer.
Abhishek Ambareesh's acting journey
Abhishek Ambareesh first appeared on the silver screen in the 2019 film Amar. However, the actor took a three-year break from acting after his debut. According to the reports, he has signed up for two new ventures and is likely to commence filming for them once the engagement celebrations are over.
