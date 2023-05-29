Abishek pays a humble tribute to dad Ambareesh on his birth anniversary with fiance Adivi Bidapa; Here's how

Late Kannada actor, Ambareesh's 71st birth anniversary is being celebrated all around Karnataka today. He is fondly called a 'Rebel star' and is loved by many. On the special occasion, Ambareesh's son Abishek paid a special tribute to him by dancing to his songs with his fiance Adivi Bidapa.

Abishek took to Twitter and shared a video, dedicated to his late father and actor Ambareesh on his 71st birth anniversary. In the video, he is seen dancing to his father's iconic songs with his fiance Adivi Bidapa. He danced to popular songs from movies like 'Olavina Gadama', Chakravyuha', 'Mandyada Gandu with his fiance, and fans loved their chemistry.

Abishek stepped into the shoes of Ambareesh's iconic songs and performed well. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Our humble tribute to the Rebel Star Dr. Ambareesh on his birth anniversary." Considering the big day, the biggest hit of Ambareesh’s career, Antha film was re-released on May 26 in a completely revised technical format. Antha is an action thriller, directed by Rajendra Singh Babu in 1981 and featured a Rebel star as a cop.

Watch Abishek's tribute video to his late dad Ambareesh with fiance Adivi Bidapa

Abishek Ambareesh's wedding

Abishek Ambareesh is all set to tie the knot with Aviva Bidapa wed on June 5, as per reports of Bangalore Times. The couple will also host a grand reception in Bengaluru on June 7 and many influential politicians and celebrities are expected to attend. The wedding invitation has already been sent to big celebrities in the Kannada film industry.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Abhishek will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Bad Manners. The actor and his team also honoured Ambareesh as they released the first single from the film. titled ‘Rebel Gift, the 47-second video song shows Abishek in great spirits in music composition by Charan Raj.

Bad Manners is an action thriller, directed by Suri. The film features Abishek Ambareesh will be seen playing the role of Rudra, a ruthless cop. The film is firmly placed in the gangster/underworld milieu. Priyanka Kumar, Rachita Ram, Thara, Sharath Lohithashwa and others, too, are part of the cast. The film is expected to release either in June or July in theatres.

