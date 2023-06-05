Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa tie the knot; Rajinikanth, Yash attend the grand wedding

Late legendary actor Ambareesh's son, Abishek tied the knot with model and entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa. The couple got married in Karnataka in the presence of family and friends from the film industry and politics. Superstar Rajinikanth, Yash, politician Venkaiah Naidu, and many others attended.

A few glimpses from inside Abishek's wedding have surfaced on social media. A heartwarming moment of the actor tying Mangal Sutra to Aviva's neck. A few photos also show Rajinikanth and Yash blessing the newlyweds as they attended the grand wedding. The KGF actor and his wife Radhika Pandit made for a perfect couple in pink ethnic attires. Kichcha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini also blessed the couple.

In photos that surfaced on social media, Abishek and Aviva looked beautiful in ethnic South Indian attires. While the actor opted for a beige kurta and dhoti set and gave a modern touch by wearing sunglasses, Aviva wore an exquisite red saree with gold jewellery.

Check out the photos and videos of Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa's wedding here:



The wedding festivities began with the Haldi ceremony, followed by the Mehendi ceremony. On social media, there have been a few peeks at the pre-wedding celebrations. On June 7, the couple will have a lavish event in Bengaluru and many politicians and celebrities are expected to attend. The wedding invitation has already been extended to prominent Kannada film industry figures.



Who is Aviva Bidapa?

Aviva Bidapa father, Prasad Bidapa is a well-known celebrity fashion designer and her mother Judith Bidapa reportedly is a well popular personality as well. Aviva is a well-known model, fashion designer, TV personality, and successful media entrepreneur.

About Abishek Ambareesh

Abhishek is the son of Rebel star Ambareesh and Sumalatha, a former actress and Member of Parliament. He made bis debut in 2019 with Amar and is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Bad Manners. Recently, he and Aviva gave a tribute to Rebel stars by dancing to his iconic songs. The video went viral on social media.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty are now Mr and Mrs: See FIRST PICS of newlyweds from their grand wedding