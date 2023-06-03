Abishek Ambareesh flaunts his mehendi with a smile as pre-wedding festivities begin; To tie the knot on June 5



Rebel star of Kannada, Ambareesh's son Abishek is all set to tie the knot with model Aviva Bidapa on June 5. The wedding celebration began with the Haldi ceremony, followed by Mehendi as well. A few glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on social media.

A few photos and video of Abishek Ambareesh from the Mehendi ceremony has surfaced on social media. The actor is seen flaunting his mehendi, which has the Om symbol written on it with the name of his fiance Aviva Bidapa on the hands. He wore a green kurta and pajama for the ceremony and couldn't stop smiling. He flaunted his million-dollar smile as he is all set to marry his fiance soon. His fiance also twinned with him in matching green lehenga and looked beautiful as always.

Check out photos and video of Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa here:

About Abishek Ambareesh's wedding

Abishek Ambareesh is all set to tie the knot with Aviva Bidapa on June 5, as per reports in Bangalore Times. The couple will also host a grand reception in Bengaluru on June 7 and many influential politicians and celebrities are expected to attend. The wedding invitation has already been sent to big celebrities in the Kannada film industry.

Both Abishek and Aviva were in a relationship for a long time and will be entering a new phase of life in June. Many personalities from politics and the film industry are expected to grace the wedding as well as reception

Aviva’s parents Prasad Bidappa and Judith Bidappa are renowned fashion designers.



Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ambareesh's 71st birth anniversary, son Abishek and his fiance Aviva paid their tribute with a dance video. Abishek took to Twitter and shared a video, dedicated to his late father and actor Ambareesh on his 71st birth anniversary. In the video, he is seen dancing to his father's iconic songs with his fiance Aviva Bidapa.

