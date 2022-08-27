Abishek Ambareesh's new film AA04 launched on a special day; First look poster out

Abishek Ambareesh's new film has been launched on his mom and actor-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh’s birthday. Directed by Mahesh Kumar, the makers of the film have unveiled announcement posters and they look every bit intense. Kannada star Darshan also shared the gripping posters of Jr Rebel star's upcoming film.

It is said to be a one-of-its-kind script and will see Abishek Ambareesh playing the role of a warrior. However, more information on the film's cast and crew will be out soon. This is the fourth film of Abishek and the third outing for director Mahesh Kumar. RocklineEnt is backing the project while KGF's music composer Ravi Barur has been roped in for the film's music.

Abishek Ambareesh is son of the actors Ambareesh and Sumalatha. Celebrated as the rebel star of Kannada cinema, Ambareesh died of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on November 24, 2018.

Also Read| VIDEO: When Rajinikanth cracked a joke on himself about Aishwarya Rai playing his heroine in Robot