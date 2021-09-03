About last night: Shriya Saran, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha, Lakshmi Manchu meet up for a weekend dinner date; PIC

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy, Shriya Saran and Lakshmi Manchu met up for a fun girls' night as they kickstarted the weekend. The trio along with two other friends caught up on a dinner with a few drinks and yummy food. Lakshmi Manchu shared a photo from the night and looks like it was a happy night.

Lakshmi Manchu took to Instagram and shared a photo of Allu Sneha and Shriya Saran as they met up for a dinner, last night. All of them can be seen flaunting their bright smiles in the photo.

Lakshmi Manchu is a very close friend to many actors and their star wives in Tollywood. From Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni to star wives Allu Sneha, Miheeka Bajaj, she shares a great bond with many of them in the industry.

Shriya Saran, who moved to Barcelona after tying the knot with her husband Andrei Koscheev, has relocated back to Mumbai, India. Photos of the actress along with her husband from house hunting went viral on social media.

Also Read: Thala Ajith explores Russia after wrapping up the last schedule of Valimai; SEE PHOTOS

Allu Sneha Reddy is a busy mom as her daughter, Arha, who is four years old, is making her debut in Tollywood with Samantha Akkineni starrer Shaakuntalam. The little munchkin will be playing the role of Princess Bharati and has recently wrapped up. Sneha accompanied Arha to every shoot schedule of Shaakuntalam and often shared pics on her Instagram.