Academy Awards: After Jr NTR, Ram Charan joins as new member of Academy’s Acting Branch

Ram Charan who mesmerized the world with his performance in RRR especially in the international sectors himself became a globally recognized star. This feat of becoming such a big entity in World cinema seems to have reaped its benefits.

The actor was recently announced to be part of the acting branch of the academy along with various other actors from world cinema. The honor bestowed upon him by the academy was officially announced by them.

Check out the official post by The Academy

Sharing the official confirmation on their Instagram handle, the academy wrote “Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Their mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions.”

Other than Ram Charan, they also welcomed actors Lashana Lynch, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando, and Robert Davi.

These performers were granted this special honor in the wake of the striking performance they had imparted to the world with their cinema and how significant it remained on people’s minds.

Coming to RRR, The film not only garnered a huge audience inside the Indian community but also was met with spectacular reception from international sectors as well. The number of accolades it got was truly remarkable.

More about Ram Charan’s Workfront

Besides the fact that Ram Charan played a leading factor in the role of Ram from the SS Rajamouli film RRR alongside Jr NTR, the film went on to become one of the biggest successes of Indian cinema.

Moreover, Ram Charan would soon hit the big screens again but this time it will be in S Shankar's film Game Changer. The film has a large ensemble cast of Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram and many more.

The film written by Karthik Subbaraj will be musically composed by S Thaman. The movie’s first single is expected to drop soon on the occasion of Diwali.

