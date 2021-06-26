Ace director Koratala Siva quits social media; Says he will continue being in touch with fans

Announcing his decision to quit social media, Koratala Siva assured that he will still be in touch with his fans.

Director Koratala Siva took to his Twitter space to reveal his decision to exit from all social media platforms. In a Twitter post, the filmmaker said that he has had several memorable moments which he will cherish but he has now decided to bid goodbye to social media. However, the Acharya director promised his fans that he will stay in touch with everyone through his publicists and media friends.

His note read, "I would like to let you all know that I am moving away from social media. I have had my share of moments in this space but it is time I move away. I will always stay in touch with you all through our media friends. We will continue to interact. The medium changes but our bond doesn’t (sic)." Meanwhile, on the work front, the director is busy with his upcoming film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film also has Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in extended cameo roles.

The film's shooting was put on hold due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced recently that he will be collaborating with Jr NTR for his next after Acharya. Yuvasudha Arts, who is bankrolling the project, wrote on their Twitter space, “The Blockbuster combo join hands again. We are Glad & Proud to produce #NTRKoratalaSiva2. More details soon!”

