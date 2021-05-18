Ace director Shankar Shanmugham’s mother Muthulakshmi passes away at 88 due to age related issues

The director's fans and followers are offering their condolences, while also mourning the demise of his mother Muthulakshmi.

In yet another blow to the Kollywood industry, director Shankar Shanmugham’s mother Muthulakshmi passed away on Tuesday due to age related issues. She was 88. As soon as the news came up online, social media is filled with condolence messages from fans who are mourning the loss. They have paid their tributes and offered condolence to the director. The director is yet to post anything about the demise of his mother on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shnakar Shanmugham landed in a trouble recently after he announced the Bollywood remake of Indian 2. An open letter was shared by the producer of Kollywood film Anniyan Aascar Ravichandran that he owns the rights of the film and Shankar cannot direct it without his approval. However, shanker slammed back to the allegations with yet another open letter saying that he owns the rights of the film.

On the other hand, his Kollywood film Indian 2 is also in trouble. After the Madras High Court intervened and asked director Shankar and the film’s makers to discuss and come to a conclusion, it was hoped that the issues would be sorted out. However, the parties failed to negotiate and the matter is being taken up again to the Court. For the unversed, after the COVID-19 hit, the makers of Indian 2 wanted director Shankar to slash down the production costs, to which the director did not agree.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×