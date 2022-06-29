Ace producer Dil Raju blessed with baby boy

Well known producer Dil Raju has been blessed with a baby boy this morning. The filmmaker tied the knot with Vygha Reddy on the 10th of May in 2020. According to the reports, both the mother and the baby are doing well. Dil Raju is in Dubai from the last few days. He came back to the country during the wee hours today. The top producer is quite delighted with the arrival of a new family member.

