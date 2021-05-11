Ace Scriptwriter Dennis Joseph is no more; Mohanlal pens an emotional note as he offers condolences

Mohanlal and Mammootty penned an emotional long note on their respective Facebook accounts as they remembered Dennis Joseph for his contribution to the cinema.

In yet another shocker, ace Malayalam scriptwriter and director Dennis Joseph passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night, May 10. According to media reports, Joseph collapsed at his Kottayam house after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was declared dead on arrival. Dennis is survived by wife Leena and children Elizabeth, Rossy, and Jose. Mohanlal and Mammootty penned an emotional long note on their respective Facebook accounts as they remembered him for his contribution to the cinema.

Mohanlal penned an emotional note on Facebook as he credited Dennis for making him what he is today in the industry. His note in Malayalam loosely translates to, "When I recite these lyrics for my dear Dennis, it seems like memories are coming out of order and taking hands. Dennis was the king of the script world. I am also a person who was fortunate to give life to many characters who were born as children of that king. Dennis was a love hidden in a gentle smile and never expected in return. So many crazy stories that thrill the silver screens, moments where the waves of emotional waves stirring, conversations filled with fury, the sweetness of love and tears of pain. From the stories of tender relationships to the drunks of the underworlds, the unique talent gifted to Malayalam cinema. The bond with Dennis will never end no matter how much I say. That's why I keep it halfway, with stumbling fingers...Salute to you Dennis."

Also Read: Actor TNR Passes Away: Nani is shocked; Offers condolences and strength to the family

Sharing a candid photo with Dennis, Mammooty wrote, "The untimely demise of Dennis Joseph makes me so sad. The brother-like friend who was with me through growth and exhaustion is no more, he will be remembered through all the films written and directed. Wishing you eternal peace."

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×