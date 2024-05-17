ACE Title Teaser OUT: Vijay Sethupathi starrer crime-comedy promises a quirky ride

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to present his next film, which is titled ACE. The movie marks the actor’s 51st cinematic venture, making it all the more special to be celebrated.

The makers dropped an intriguing and exciting title teaser for the movie, which is being written, produced, and directed by Aarumugakumar. Moreover, the teaser also showcases the Jawan actor in a gambling setup, with the film probably having high stakes to be played.

Check out the title teaser of Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE

The 1-minute and 16-second-long title teaser of ACE not only presented Vijay Sethupathi in an uber-cool look but also provided details to the core cast and crew of the film. The movie features Sapta Sagaradaache Ello famed Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, who, in her debut Tamil role, is set to play the female lead.

Moreover, actors Yogi Babu, Divya Pillai, Babloo Prithveeraj, BS Avinash, Muthu Kumar, Raj Kumar, Denes Kumar, Alvin Martin, Priscilla Nair, Jasper Supayah, and many more are also playing pivotal roles in the movie. The title teaser heavily showcased the aesthetic use of gambling themes, with the name itself being a playing card term.

The Aarumugakumar directorial movie has also roped in musician Justin Prabhakaran as the composer, who also dropped an ecstatic background score for the teaser. The film also marks the composer’s third collaboration on a Vijay Sethupathi project after films like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Orange Mittai.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Workfront

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen this year in the lead role for the movie Merry Christmas. The Sriram Raghavan directorial neo-noir mystery thriller also featured Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film based on the French novel Le Monte-charge by Frédéric Dard was simultaneously shot in both Tamil and Hindi with a minor cast change.

Even though the movie provided an engaging tale and also had great performances by both Vijay and Katrina, the film failed to garner enough revenue at the box office.

Vijay is next set to be seen playing the leading role in the silent film Gandhi Talks, which has already wrapped up its filming. Moreover, the actor is currently in the middle of shooting for both his upcoming movies, Maharaja and Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran.

