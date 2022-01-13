Achamillai: Dulquer Salmaan sings the peppy number from Hey Sinamika; Posts BTS video of his first Tamil song

Dulquer Salmaan has provided a rare glimpse from Achamillai, the first track from his upcoming film Hey Sinamika. Sharing a video of him singing his first Tamil track, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless! Here's an exclusive glimpse of #Achamillai featuring yours truly singing for the very first time in Tamil. Song out on 14th Jan. #HeySinamika #DQ33”.

Yesterday, Dulquer Salmaan announced on his Twitter handle that the first number from the film is going to be released on 14 January. He shared a poster teaser for the song and penned, “Living in fear is not a life..it is time to be fearless! The first song from Hey Sinamika is coming Friday!” The poster featured Dulquer Salmaan posing in style wearing a white kurta and mundu. Govind Vasantha has composed the melodies for Hey Sinamika.

Check out the post below:

Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless! Here's an exclusive glimpse from #Achamillai featuring @dulQuer singing for the very first time in Tamil. Song out on 14th Jan. #HeySinamika #DQ33@aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/NipuytBXfl — Brindha Gopal (@BrindhaGopal1) January 13, 2022

The film has been directed by Brinda. Touted as a romantic comedy, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female leads. The project has been jointly backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is slated to hit the theatres on 25 February. Meanwhile, Hey Sinamika talks about a couple where the wife cannot stand her stay at home husband anymore and is looking to divorce him. Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the husband and wife in the film.

In the meantime, Dulquer Salmaan will also star in Rosshan Andrrews’ cop drama titled Salute. The venture stars Diana Penty as the female lead.