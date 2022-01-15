Achamillai Song Out: Dulquer Salmaan shows swift moves in the peppy number

The wait is finally over. The first single from Dulquer Salmaan starrer Hey Sinamika is finally here. Announcing the release of Achamillai, the star penned a social media post. The post read, “Energy booster single #Achamillai is out !!!! #HeySinamika #DQ33 Tunes by the most sensational musician #GovindVasantha…Penned by enthralling lyricist @madhankarky…Sung by erm… Me !” The song has Dulquer Salmaan dancing to the tunes. The actor showcases some swift moves as part of the song.

The song has been sung by none other than Dulquer Salmaan himself. This is the actor’s first Tamil number. The lyrics for this upbeat track have been penned by Madhan Karky. A few days ago, the actor shared a teaser of the song . Sharing a video, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless! Here's an exclusive glimpse of #Achamillai featuring yours truly singing for the very first time in Tamil.”



Filmmaker Brinda has directed Dulquer Salmaan in Hey Sinamika. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the movie stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. Jointly backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, Hey Sinamika will be out in the theatres on 25 February. Dulquer Salman starrer narrates the tale of a wife who is fed up with her stay-at-home husband and wants to divorce him. Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the troubled partners in the movie.

Apart from Hey Sinamika, Dulquer Salmaan will be sharing screen space with Diana Penty in Rosshan Andrrews' directorial Salute.