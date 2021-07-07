  1. Home
Acharya: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan resume the shoot of Koratala Siva's directorial today in Hyderabad

The Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya resumed shoot post lockdown in Hyderabad, which is expected to go on for 10 days.
Acharya: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan resume the shoot
One of the highly anticipated films of the year by Telugu audiences of the two states is Acharya. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal play the lead roles in the film. With Mega Power Star Ram Charan sharing the screen space with his father Chiranjeevi, Acharya is making the audience agog while awaiting the release. Every single update of Acharya is a great pleasure to the audience. Now, as the second wave of coronavirus is settling, the industry is getting back with shoots. The Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya also resumed shoot post lockdown. 

The team of Acharya resumed shooting on Wednesday in Hyderabad. As major portions of the shooting were wrapped before the lockdown, with only a little portion of the film left to wrap up. Now the buzz is that ten days of shooting is pending, with Ram Charan joining the sets to complete a fight scene and other key portions in seven days. 

Acharya was initially slated to release on May 13th, 2021 but has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus. Now, the makers are planning to announce a new release date very soon. 

Acharya is a socio-political drama featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi as a carpenter turned social reformer, who taints the land red with the blood of bad people and seeks justice for the innocent. Ram Charan is sharing the screen space with his father, Chiranjeevi and appears as Siddha who is drawn towards the rebellious movement. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are playing the leading ladies. Sonu Sood is playing the role of an antagonist and Jisshu Senugupta appears in a pivotal role. Acharya is produced by Ram Charan and Anvesh Reddy under Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments banners, respectively.

