Acharya: Chiranjeevi and Regina Cassandra's song Saana Kastam lands into trouble

The makers of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya recently unveiled a new song titled, Saana Kastam. Featuring Chiranjeevi and Regina Cassandra, this peppy number is sung by Revanth of Indian Idol Season 9 fame and Geetha Madhuri. While a section of the audience is highly enjoying the song, a few are upset and have lodged a complaint against Saana Kastam.

An association led by RMP specialists has raised voice against the song. "The song insults our profession by saying that young men are itching to become RMP doctors so that they have the ruse to touch the beautiful actress (played by Regina Cassandra). We want the producers and director of the movie to remove the line and also tender an unconditional apology. We are planning to meet with some representatives in Hyderabad very soon," the Association said.

However, there is no official statement on the same by the makers of the film.

Check out the song below:

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya has megastar Chiranjeevi in the title role and while Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal play important roles with Pooja Hegde in a cameo appearance.

The much-awaited film has music composed by Mani Sharma with cinematography by Tirru. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 4 February 2022.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Chiranjeevi and Thalapathy Vijay dropped by on the sets of Mahesh Babu starrer Spyder

Acharya will see Ram Charan sharing the screen space with his father Chiranjeevi for the first time in his 13-year long career.