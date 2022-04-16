Acharya: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's Bhale Bhale Banjara song out on April 18, don't miss their banter in video

Acharya has been carrying a great buzz ever since its inception as the father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are starring together for the first time . Making fans' excitement a notch higher, makers shared a fun video of Chiranjeevi and Charan to announce the details of the new song titled Bhale Bhale Banjara. It will be released on April 18.

The makers took to Twitter and made fans go gaga as they shared a fun announcement video and poster of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. In the video, the father-son can be seen bantering about dancing together in the song. Chiranjeevi says that after Naatu Naatu song he is super tensed to dance with Charan and the RRR star mentions that he is also nervous to match with his father's swag and expression. However, in the end, their cute banter as father and son is a pure visual delight. Along with the video, the song poster shows the duo in twinning and flaunting their big smile with a dance move. Mega fans are super excited to watch the father-son dance together and set the stage on fire. Well, indeed a visual pleasure for all Tollywood fans.

Take a look at video and poster here:

The trailer of Acharya was released on April 12 and shows Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan play comrades who reunite to fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. According to reports, the grand pre-release event of Acharya is scheduled to be held on the 23rd of April in Vijayawada and the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will grace as the chief guest.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde as female leads. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 29, after a long postponement due to COVID-19.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi extends Hanuman Jayanti wishes to fans with a fun BTS clip of Ram Charan with a monkey; WATCH