Acharya: Chiranjeevi starrer POSTPONED from February 4 due to Covid-19

It is confirmed now that the release of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya is postponed due to the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. The project was earlier slated to be out on 4 February. The new release date for the project has not been announced yet. Speculations were a rife that the makers a planning to delay the film’s release, keeping in mind the present nationwide circumstances.

The makers informed about this latest development on Twitter, “Due to the ongoing widespread of Covid. The release of Acharya is postponed. A new release date would be announced soon. Please stay safe and follow all the Covid protocols.” Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will mark the first project of father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Acharya is not the first venture to be pushed amid the ongoing pandemic. Before this, films like RRR, Radhe Shyam and Bheemla Nayak have been postponed due to the same reason. It is also likely that few other films can be delayed in the coming days.

Jointly bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film will see Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal as the female leads. Mani Sharma has provided the background score for the film and Tirru is responsible for the cinematography.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will also appear in Meher Ramesh’s Bholaa Shankar. The megastar will further be a part of Mohan Raja directorial Godfather. In the meantime, Ram Charan will share screen space with Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli’s much anticipated magnum opus RRR.

