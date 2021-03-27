Acharya: Chiranjeevi wishes Ram Charan on his birthday with a special poster from the Koratala Siva directoria

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya has Ram Charan playing an extended cameo while Pooja Hegde will reportedly be seen playing his love interest.

Taking to his social media space, megastar Chiranjeevi shared the first look of Ram Charan from the upcoming film Acharya. This has come as a birthday special to the RRR actor. In the poster, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi can be seen in Naxalite uniforms while holding guns in their hands. As soon as it was released, fans shared it across all social media platforms and it instantly went viral. This is the second photo of Ram Charan from Acharya. Earlier, when he joined the sets, he shared his glimpse.

Sharing the poster, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ram Charan”. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the highly anticipated Tollywood films. It has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, while Pooja Hegde will reportedly play the love interest of Ram Charan. Both Ram Charan and Pooja will be seen in extended cameo roles. The film’s teaser is already out and it was a huge success. Acharya will hit the big screens on May 14.

Other than Acharya, the makers of RRR shared a special poster of Ram Charan, where he was seen in a traditional Dhoti holding a bow and arrow in his hand while aiming. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also has Jr NTR in the lead role, while will also be seen making her debut in Tollywood. Her first look poster was released on her birthday. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 13, 2021.

