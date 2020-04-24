Acharya director Koratala Siva to choose between Nani & Vijay Deverakonda for his next film?

The latest news update on the director states that he will be finalizing a hero soon for his next film. There is a very strong buzz that Koratala Siva will choose between Gang Leader star Nani or Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The well-known south director Koratala Siva is currently busy with his project with south megastar Chiranjeevi. The film titled Acharya will see Chiranjeevi in the lead role. If news reports are to be believed then the southern film Acharya will have a strong social message. The latest news update on the director states that he will be finalizing a hero soon for his next film. There is a very strong buzz that Koratala Siva will choose between Gang Leader star Nani or Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda. The director is hoping to close the deal very soon with either Nani or Vijay Deverakonda playing the lead.

The director recently fulfilled the #BeTheREALMAN challenge and also nominated the Dear Comrade actor. Vijay Deverakonda replied back to the director saying he will be not able to fulfill the challenge as his mother is not allowing him to do any kind of work at home. On the other hand, Natural star Nani is looking forward to his film V. The film will see Nani in a very unique and never seen before avatar. The fans and followers are now very excited to see hear the latest update from Koratala Siva. The fans are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the hero of the director's upcoming film.

The south director is said to be leaving no stone unturned to make sure that Acharya becomes one of the blockbuster films from the south film industry. The film made headlines recently, when its female lead, Trisha Krishnan walked out of the film.

(ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya's shoot to continue without Kajal Aggarwal? Find Out)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×