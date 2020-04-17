Acharya director Koratala Siva hopes to work with Mahesh Babu; Says 'Using lockdown period to write scripts'

The director has reportedly stated that he will surely work with the Bharat Ane Nenu actor in the near future as he happens to be one of the most loved south actors.

The well-known south director Koratala Siva is busy with south megastar Chiranjeevi's film called Acharya. The film reportedly is said to be a big-budget film and will be shot on a large scale. The latest news update about the director is that he has expressed his wish of working alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor Mahesh Babu has a massive fan following among the fans and film audiences. The latest news reports state that Acharya director Koratala Siva is using his lockdown period to write new scripts.

The director has reportedly stated that he will surely work with the Bharat Ane Nenu actor in the near future as he happens to be one of the most loved south actors. According to news reports, Koratala Siva also stated that he will try to work on more projects and avoid having long gaps in his films. The director is busy with the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, which has the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi in the lead. The film made headlines recently when the female lead of the south drama, Trisha Krishnan walked out of the film citing creative differences.

The news came as a surprise to the film's lead actor who thought that Trisha had no problems with the makers of the film or its storyline. Later on, news came in that south siren Kajal Aggarwal could play the lead in Acharya. As of now, Koratala Siva is making most of his time under lockdown, and will hopefully announce his project with Mahesh Babu soon, if all things work out well.

