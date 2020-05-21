Acharya: Koratala Siva directorial to include an action sequence between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan?

The latest buzz is that there will be an exciting action sequence between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in Acharya. The movie has been directed by Koratala Siva and features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya is currently one of the most talked-about movies for all the obvious reasons. It has been creating a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The most interesting part about Acharya is that it will witness the collaboration of the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, something which many of us are eagerly waiting for! The latter will be portraying a pivotal role in the movie the details of which are not disclosed yet.

Now, the latest buzz is that Ram Charan will play Chiranjeevi’s disciple in Acharya. Yes, that’s right. The father-son duo will be seen playing the roles of a Guru and his disciple in the movie. Rumours also suggest that there will be a highlighted action sequence between Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan which is sure to give goosebumps to the audience. It is said that the latter’s role has been designed with the utmost care for the same reason.

It has been revealed by Acharya’s director Koratala Siva that 35 percent of the movie’s shooting schedule has already been completed and the rest of the portions will be completed as soon as the lockdown ends. Acharya’s release date was initially scheduled for August but now it has been reportedly delayed till Sankranthi. Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead in this much-awaited movie which has been creating quite a stir off late regarding the star cast, plot, production process, and much more. Interestingly, it has been bankrolled by none other than Ram Charan himself.

