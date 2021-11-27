Acharya: Makers drop glimpse of Ram Charan's intense character Siddha; Teaser releases on Nov 28

The much awaited teaser of Ram Charan as Siddha from his father Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya will be out tomorrow at 4PM. Ahead of that, the makers shared a BTS video which gives glimpse of Ram Charan's intense role and the teaser surely promises to be a visual treat.

The video gives glimpse of Ram Charan looking intense and performance high octane action scenes. Sharing the video, #SiddhasSaga on high octane from tomorrow at 4:05 PM Fire

Megastar Chiranjeevi in Director Siva Kortala’s Acharya is one of the most anticapted films in Tollywood. The film is one of the most awaited as the father and son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, will be sharing the same screen for the first time. While the Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the action to unfold, this latest glimpse video ahead of the teaser which will release tomorrow is leaving fans with high expectations.

Kajal Aggarwal is paired opposite Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde will be seen as Ram Charan’s love interest. Musical Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing music. Acharya is produced under the banners Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments respectively. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on the 4th of February 2022.