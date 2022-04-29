Live

Acharya Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction, box office of Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan starrer

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Apr 29, 2022 10:09 AM IST  |  10.8K
Acharya review, box office
Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya is finally out in cinemas today, April 29. The film, directed by Siva Koratala brings the father-son duo for the first time together on the big screen and fans cannot w Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya is finally out in cinemas today, April 29. The film, directed by Siva Koratala brings the father-son duo for the first time together on the big screen and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. A socio-political actioner, Acharya also stars Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood. The Telugu-action drama is produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Check out all the updates on Acharya. 
Highlights
April 29, 2022, 09:48 am IST
Acharya first reviews by the audience and critics
The first reviews of Acharya are out on Twitter and fans are amazed by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's action sequences in the film. However, a section of the audience is disappointed by the film. A twitter user writes, "Felt like it’s not at all Koratala Siva movie. His weakest writing & direction." 
 
While the first half of the film is being called 'average', a section of the audience says 'it's outdated'. "An outright DISASTER.. a pointless story that goes no where, highly outdated. nothing worked for the movie everyone and everything is weakest. Only bhanjara song is good.. don't dare to watch  1/5  #Acharya." 
 
Check out more tweets below:
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
April 29, 2022, 09:33 am IST
Celebs wishing Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for Acharya

Varun Tej, Ravi Teja, Sai Dharam Tej and many others took to Twitter and sent best wishes to Acharya team ahead of the big release. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

