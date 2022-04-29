Acharya Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction, box office of Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan starrer
An outright DISASTER.. a pointless story that goes no where, highly outdated.
nothing worked for the movie everyone and everything is weakest. Only bhanjara song is good.. don't dare to watch 1/5 #Acharya
— Peter (@urstrulyPeter) April 28, 2022
1st half - Average
2nd half - BAD
Verdict - Ultra Disaster
Negatives :
Story,
Direction,
Music, & Bgm
Everything.... pic.twitter.com/xCCTAjdnWO
— VENKATESH (@85venky) April 29, 2022
#Acharya Walkout
Lal Salam Cinema Assam #KoratalaSiva weakest and Worst Writing @KChiruTweets intent-less acting his body language also @AlwaysRamCharan did justice for hisrole
Didn’t expected this from #KoratalaSiva first Disaster #Acharya #AcharyaReview pic.twitter.com/4189OSU7n1
— Ur's Purush (@purushothammand) April 29, 2022
#Acharya =Disaster Feels...Very routine dull and predictable story line with dull performances..@KChiruTweets sir we wanted to see you in out and out entertainer...My father is very big fan of you So am I..Missing your vintage act...#Koratala utterly failed to utilize you...
— Swathi Cinephile (@Swathi_diva25) April 29, 2022
#Acharya #RamCharan & Megastar #Chiranjeevi Both are Screen presents are Super. Complete action Mass Entertainment
Super HIT All centre HIT @AlwaysRamCharan @KChiruTweets @hegdepooja #SivaKoratala #ManiSharma @DOP_Tirru @sureshsrajan @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro #Acharyamovie pic.twitter.com/LpMws8NV14
— David Warner (@DhfAlluarjun) April 29, 2022
With this Talk of #Acharya Looking Really Not Well To Recovery Distributors Investment mainly Nizam release impacting more on Distributor Warngal Sreenu@KChiruTweets @KonidelaPro pic.twitter.com/HX0r5c6GxD
— Irfan Rayappan (@urstrulyIrfan17) April 29, 2022
Varun Tej, Ravi Teja, Sai Dharam Tej and many others took to Twitter and sent best wishes to Acharya team ahead of the big release.
Can't wait to witness the MEGA - MEGA POWER TREAT #Acharya from @KChiruTweets
Mama & charan @AlwaysRamCharan
tomorrow.
Thank you #KoratalaSiva Garu for bringing this Power Duo together & gifting us this feast so patiently inspite of the pandemic.
All the best to the whole team pic.twitter.com/NIWkwSZNIA
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 28, 2022
Can’t wait to watch the mega duo mania in theatres am sure #koratalasiva will deliver the best in every way !!! Wishing the entire cast and crew a huge success @KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan @hegdepooja @KonidelaPro @MatineeEnt pic.twitter.com/9Apj7KObxd
— Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) April 28, 2022
From then to till date, Megastar @Kchirutweets annaya has always been the #Acharya to every cinema aspirant . Excited to see @AlwaysRamCharan along with him on the big screen .. Best Wishes to director #SivaKoratala & the entire team for the release tomm!
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) April 28, 2022
Can’t wait to witness their rampage in theatres tom!!!
Super excited! #Acharya pic.twitter.com/JcEGm3elSo
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) April 28, 2022