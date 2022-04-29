Acharya Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction, box office of Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan starrer

The first reviews of Acharya are out on Twitter and fans are amazed by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's action sequences in the film. However, a section of the audience is disappointed by the film. A twitter user writes, "Felt like it’s not at all Koratala Siva movie. His weakest writing & direction."

While the first half of the film is being called 'average', a section of the audience says 'it's outdated'. "An outright DISASTER.. a pointless story that goes no where, highly outdated. nothing worked for the movie everyone and everything is weakest. Only bhanjara song is good.. don't dare to watch 1/5 #Acharya."

#Acharya 1st half - Average 2nd half - BAD Verdict - Ultra Disaster Negatives :

Story,

Direction,

Music, & Bgm

Everything.... pic.twitter.com/xCCTAjdnWO — VENKATESH (@85venky) April 29, 2022

#Acharya =Disaster Feels...Very routine dull and predictable story line with dull performances..@KChiruTweets sir we wanted to see you in out and out entertainer...My father is very big fan of you So am I..Missing your vintage act...#Koratala utterly failed to utilize you... — Swathi Cinephile (@Swathi_diva25) April 29, 2022