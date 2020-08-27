Acharya Plagiarism Controversy: Makers of Chiranjeevi starrer release official statement; Call it 'ridiculous'
Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharaya recently landed in trouble after writer Rajesh Mandoori claimed that it is his script.
After the first motion poster was released on Chiranjeevi's birthday, the megastar's upcoming film Acharya landed into trouble.
A press release from the team of #Acharya pic.twitter.com/SXwuNSlubj
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 27, 2020
